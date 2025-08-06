'World-class': Moeen Ali lauds Mohammed Siraj's performance in England Tests

Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali has hailed Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj 's outstanding performance in the recent Test series against England. Siraj was the highest wicket-taker in the five-match series, claiming a total of 23 wickets. His contribution was key in helping India draw the series 2-2 after a hard-fought contest. Ali praised Siraj for his energy, aggression, and consistency with the ball throughout this series. Here's more.

Bowler's qualities 'Aggression, consistency and energy is world-class' Ali was particularly impressed by Siraj's ability to control the ball, calling it "world-class." "He [Siraj] has been outstanding in the England series. The energy, aggression, and consistency he brings with the ball is world-class," the former England all-rounder said in a release from GFS Developments. Ali also noted how Siraj has matured into a genuine match-winner for India. He added that it's always a challenge for batsmen facing him due to his relentless spirit under pressure.

Match-winner Siraj's match-winning performances Siraj played a major role in India's victories at Edgbaston and by six runs at The Oval. He took six wickets in the first innings at Edgbaston and nine wickets (five in the second innings) at The Oval. For his stellar performance, he was named Player of the Match for the fifth Test. His five-wicket haul also made him the first Asian bowler to take seven Test four-plus wicket hauls in England.

Feats Feats attained by Siraj Siraj's stellar performance in the series also saw him jump 12 places to become the world's No. 15 Test bowler. His tally of 23 wickets in this series also equaled Jasprit Bumrah's record for most wickets by an Indian in a Test series in England. Bumrah had taken 23 wickets during India's tour of England in 2021-22, playing all five matches.