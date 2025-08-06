West Indies announce 15-member ODI squad for Pakistan series: Details

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming One-Day International (ODI) series against Pakistan . The matches will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad on August 8, 10, and 12. The team is eyeing its fourth consecutive ODI series victory at home. The Windies beat England in 2023 before downing them once again in 2024. Windies also beat Bangladesh 3-0 last year. Here's more.

Team dynamics Alzarri Joseph rested for the series against Pakistan The squad for the series has been largely drawn from players who were part of the successful home series against England and Bangladesh. Alzarri Joseph has been rested as part of workload management, while Romario Shepherd returns after missing out on matches against Ireland and England earlier this year. Head Coach Daren Sammy expressed his excitement over continuing the momentum from their recent performances.

Strategic focus Importance of the matches against higher-ranked teams Sammy stressed on the importance of the upcoming matches against higher-ranked teams like Pakistan. He said these games are critical for earning ranking points and improving their standing ahead of the World Cup. "While qualifying is our immediate goal, maintaining a winning mentality and team cohesion is essential for long-term success," he added as per the official Windies site.