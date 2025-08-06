Everton open talks with Manchester City for Jack Grealish

Manchester City's Jack Grealish could exit Manchester City this summer. Everton have initiated discussions with Manchester City for a possible loan deal for the winger, as per The Athletic. The Merseyside club is looking to bring the England international on a season-long loan. However, the deal is said to be complicated and there are no guarantees of it materializing at this stage. However, discussions are happening over the England international's move.

Playing time Limited role in the last season The 29-year-old winger had a limited role in the 2024-25 season, starting just seven Premier League matches. He was also an unused substitute in City's FA Cup final loss to Crystal Palace. Pep Guardiola, City's manager, clarified that Grealish's omission from the last game against Fulham was "nothing personal." Overall, Grealish made 32 appearances in all all competitions for City last season, scoring three times.

Manager's support Guardiola's defense for Grealish Guardiola emphasized his commitment to Grealish, saying he was the one who fought for the player to join and stay at City. He said, "I'm the person who fought for him to come here and the person who fought for him to stay here this season and next season." However, future decisions regarding Grealish's career would be handled by City's director of football Txiki Begiristain, sporting director Hugo Viana, and agents.

Transfer journey City had signed Grealish for a club-record fee Grealish joined City from Aston Villa in the summer of 2021 for a club-record fee of £100 million. He signed a six-year contract that runs until 2027. The winger has won the Premier League title in each of his first three seasons at City and was instrumental in their treble-winning campaign in 2022-23.

Playing challenges Grealish's playing time has diminished Despite his success, Grealish's playing time has diminished in recent seasons as he fell behind Phil Foden, Savinho, Jeremy Doku, Kevin De Bruyne, and Bernardo Silva in the forward line. He made just 20 Premier League appearances in both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons. The England international played 24 matches for his country between 2021 and 2022 but was left out of Gareth Southgate's Euro 2024 squad.