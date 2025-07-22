2nd T20I Preview: West Indies eye comeback against Australia

The West Indies will take on Australia in the second T20I of their five-match series on Wednesday (July 23). The match will be played at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica. After losing the first match, the West Indies are keen to make a comeback and level the series. However, their bowling unit needs to improve for them to secure a win against Australia. Here we look at the match preview.

Match preview How did the teams fare in 1st T20I? Australia have been on a roll in the ongoing Caribbean tour, winning the first T20I after sealing the Test series 3-0. Cameron Green and Mitchell Owen were instrumental in Australia's opening T20I triumph, scoring quick-fire half-centuries. Ben Dwarshuis also made a significant contribution with his four-wicket haul. While Shai Hope and Roston Chase smoked fifties for WI in the first game, they will need to improve their bowling unit, which failed to defend 190.

Pitch conditions Pitch report and streaming details The pitch at Sabina Park was batting-friendly in the first T20I, providing good bounce and pace once players settled in. A similar surface is expected for the second T20I as well. Bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths to avoid leaking runs. Though the match will not be telecast live on any channel in India, fans can catch the live streaming on the FanCode app and website (5:30am IST).

H2H A look at the head-to-head record As per ESPNcricinfo, Australia and West Indies have featured in 23 T20Is in total. The head-to-head record cannot separate the two sides much as Australia own 12 wins, compared to WI's 11. At home, WI own six wins and four defeats against the Aussies in this format. This includes a 4-1 bilateral series triumph in 2021.

XIs A look at the probable XIs West Indies Probable XI: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c & wk), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph. Australia Probable XI: Mitchell Marsh (c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa.