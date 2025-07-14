Can WI upset Australia in Day-Night Test? Shamar Joseph opines 

West Indies fast bowler Shamar Joseph is optimistic about his team's chances in the ongoing third Test against Australia , which is a Day-Night affair at Sabina Park. He believes that a target of under 200 runs would be chaseable for his side. The comments come after a challenging day for West Indies, where they were bowled out for just 143 runs in their first innings, handing Australia an 82-run lead.

Resilience Joseph remains optimistic despite 1st-innings setback Despite the first-innings setback, Joseph remains confident in his team's ability to chase down a target under 200 runs. Notably, the Aussies ended Day 2 at 99/6. "We wanted seven wickets. We got six wickets. So I'm actually pleased with that performance," Shamar said after Day 2. "I think anything (target) under 200, to 200 we could chase that," he added. Notably, the Aussies currently lead by 181 runs.

Bowling prowess Australia's dominance in the series Australia's bowlers have dominated the series so far, winning the first two Tests by 159 runs in Barbados and then by 133 runs in Grenada. The Australian pace attack dismissed West Indies for 143 in their first innings of the ongoing game, giving them an initial lead of 82 runs. Cameron Green stood firm with an unbeaten knock of 42 as Australia ended Day 2 at Sabina Park on Sunday at a precarious position of 99/6.