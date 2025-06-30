Steve Smith defends Australia's batting coach following Healy's criticism

Australian cricketer Steve Smith has defended the team's batting coach Michael Di Venuto, following criticism from former cricketer Ian Healy. Healy had blamed Di Venuto for Australia's recent top-order collapses and said that he should take some 'pressure' over it. However, Smith has strongly disagreed with this assessment and praised Di Venuto's contributions to the team.

Player accountability Players' responsibility to perform in the middle: Smith Ahead of the second Test against West Indies, Smith stressed on the players' responsibility to perform in the middle. "You can't have someone holding your hand out there," Smith said as quoted by Fox Sports. He also praised Di Venuto's hard work and expertise in batting. "He knows batting inside out. He's seen cricket all around the world, and knows all the conditions," Smith added.

Injury update Smith set to return for 2nd Test Smith, who missed the first Test due to a little-finger injury suffered during fielding in the 2025 World Test Championship final against South Africa, is set to return for the second match, which will be underway on July 3 in Grenada. He will take back his number four spot in the batting order. "I looked straight down and I was like, 'That doesn't look right.' I wasn't sure of the extent of the damage," Smith recalled about his injury.