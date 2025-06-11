Nicholas Pooran appointed MI New York captain, replaces Kieron Pollard
What's the story
MI New York have named Nicholas Pooran as their captain for the impending season of Major League Cricket (MLC).
The explosive left-handed batter, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket, has replaced Kieron Pollard at the franchise.
Pooran was the top run-scorer in the 2023 MLC edition with 388 runs at a staggering strike rate of 167.
He recently played for Lucknow Super Giants in the 2025 Indian Premier League.
Governance experience
His leadership experience
Pooran led West Indies in the past. However, he bagged just eight wins in 30 internationals as captain.
The Caribbean dasher stepped down from the role after WI's early exit at the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.
Pooran finished as the highest run-scorer for West Indies in T20I cricket. He remains the only player with 2,000-plus runs in this regard.
In 106 T20Is, the left-hander has amassed 2,275 runs at an average of 26.14 (SR: 136.39).
Form
Pooran's stellar form in T20 cricket
Pooran, the Caribbean left-handed batter, has been in top form in T20 cricket, hitting a record 170 sixes across all T20s in 2024.
He also had a stellar IPL 2025 season, scoring 524 runs from 14 games at an astronomical strike rate of 196.25 for the Super Giants.
He hit a whopping 40 sixes, the most by any player in an IPL season.
Matches
MI New York won 2023 season
The 2025 MLC edition will kick off on June 12, with San Francisco Unicorns taking on Washington Freedom.
MI New York will begin their campaign against Texas Super Kings on June 13.
They won the inaugural MLC season, beating Seattle Orcas in the final at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas.
Pooran's unbeaten 137 helped MI New York clinch their maiden title.