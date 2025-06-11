What's the story

MI New York have named Nicholas Pooran as their captain for the impending season of Major League Cricket (MLC).

The explosive left-handed batter, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket, has replaced Kieron Pollard at the franchise.

Pooran was the top run-scorer in the 2023 MLC edition with 388 runs at a staggering strike rate of 167.

He recently played for Lucknow Super Giants in the 2025 Indian Premier League.