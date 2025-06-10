Nicholas Pooran clocked these prominent records in T20I cricket
What's the story
Dynamic West Indies cricketer Nicholas Pooran has announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 29.
The wicketkeeper-batter made the announcement in a statement on his Instagram account.
He thanked the game for giving him joy, purpose, unforgettable memories, and an opportunity to represent West Indies people.
Meanwhile, here we look at the records he clocked in T20I cricket.
Stats
Highest run-getter for WI in T20Is
As per ESPNcricinfo, Pooran bowed out as the highest run-scorer for the West Indies in T20 Internationals.
He remains the only player with 2,000-plus runs in this regard.
In 106 T20Is, the left-hander has amassed 2,275 runs at an average of 26.14.
His tally includes 13 half-centuries and a strike rate of 136.39. Pooran's best score in the format is 98.
Information
Fourth-most sixes in T20Is
Pooran also has the most sixes for WI in T20I cricket (149). The left-handed batter is only behind India's Rohit Sharma (205), New Zealand's Martin Guptill (173), and England's Jos Buttler (165) in terms of T20I sixes among full-member team batters.
Stats
Decoding his T20I numbers
1,433 of Pooran's T20I runs have come at home at 29.24. No other batter owns even 1,000 T20I runs in the Caribbean Islands.
He has 575 runs at 27.38 in away games and 267 runs at 15.70 in neutral games.
2022 was Pooran's most prolific year in terms of T20I runs as he smashed 582 runs at 29.10 with a strike rate of 130.49 (50s: 5).
T20 WC
Pooran's iconic 98 against Afghanistan
Pooran scored a career-best 98 against Afghanistan in Match 40 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in St Lucia.
The southpaw scored 98 off 53 balls with the help of six fours and eight sixes.
This is the highest individual T20 WC score for WI by a non-opener.
Overall, Pooran recorded the third-highest T20 WC score for the Men in Maroon.
Powerplay
Highest powerplay total in T20 WCs
Pooran's brilliance in the aforementioned game saw WI record the highest powerplay total in T20 WCs (92/1).
They went past Ireland's 91/1 against the Netherlands in the 2014 edition.
Overall, this is the joint-sixth-highest powerplay total in T20I history and the second-highest for WI.
Pooran's 98 meant WI finished at 218/5 in that game, WI's highest team total in the T20 WC.
Information
Another prestigious record for Pooran
Pooran went 71 T20I innings without a duck between March 5, 2021 to November 14, 2024. This is the third-longest such streak in T20Is. He is only behind South Africa's David Miller (90) and India's MS Dhoni (84).