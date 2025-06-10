Nicholas Pooran shocks cricket world with international retirement at 29
What's the story
Nicholas Pooran, the West Indies's most-capped T20I player and leading run-scorer in the format, has announced his shock retirement from international cricket at the age of 29.
The decision comes as a major blow to a team that has been trying to find its footing again in white-ball cricket after missing out on the 2023 ODI World Cup.
Here are further details.
Career highlights
Pooran's stellar form and ODI World Cup miss
Pooran has been a standout player in T20 cricket, hitting the most sixes (170) in the format last year.
He also had a stellar run in the recently concluded IPL, scoring over 500 runs for the first time in a season and hitting 40 sixes—the most in this year's tournament.
Despite his impressive form, Pooran wasn't picked for West Indies's ongoing tour to England and Ireland after requesting a break from Cricket West Indies.
Leadership role
Limited-overs captaincy and international cricket hiatus
Pooran made his international debut in a T20I in September 2016 and an ODI in February 2019. However, he hasn't played the 50-over format since July 2023.
He captained West Indies full-time in limited-overs internationals in 2022 but managed to win just eight out of 30 matches across both formats.
His leadership came under scrutiny after West Indies's first-round exit from the 2022 T20 World Cup, prompted him to step down as captain.
Retirement statement
Pooran's heartfelt retirement note
In his retirement announcement on Instagram, Pooran expressed gratitude for the opportunities cricket has given him.
"This game we love has given and will continue to give so much - joy, purpose, unforgettable memories, and a chance to represent the people of the West Indies," he wrote.
Despite retiring from international cricket, Pooran's passion for cricket remains unwavering as he plans to continue playing franchise-based tournaments around the world.
Stats
Highest run-getter for WI in T20Is
As mentioned, Pooran is the highest run-scorer for the West Indies in T20 Internationals.
He remains the only player with 2,000-plus runs in this regard. In 106 T20Is, the left-hander has amassed 2,275 runs at an average of 26.14.
His tally includes 13 half-centuries and a strike-rate of 136.39. Pooran also has the most sixes for WI in T20I cricket (149).
Information
Decent numbers in ODIs as well
The ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 marked Pooran's final ODI apperance. The southpaw finished with 1,983 runs from 61 games at 39.66 (SR: 99.15). The tally includes 11 fifties besides three tons. Two of his three ODI tons came in that tourney.
Twitter Post
Here's what Pooran posted!
Nicholas Pooran retires from international cricket.— Caribbean Cricket Podcast (@CaribCricket) June 9, 2025
