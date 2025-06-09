What's the story

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has named former Indian batter Dilip Vengsarkar and ex-women's team captain Diana Edulji as its new cricket advisors.

The decision was made during an Apex Council meeting held on Monday, June 9, 2025.

The MCA, in a statement, said that both of them will provide "invaluable guidance to cricketing operations and development programs due to their wealth of experience and deep understanding of the game."