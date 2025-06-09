MCA appoints Dilip Vengsarkar, Diana Edulji as advisors: Details here
What's the story
The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has named former Indian batter Dilip Vengsarkar and ex-women's team captain Diana Edulji as its new cricket advisors.
The decision was made during an Apex Council meeting held on Monday, June 9, 2025.
The MCA, in a statement, said that both of them will provide "invaluable guidance to cricketing operations and development programs due to their wealth of experience and deep understanding of the game."
Advisory positions
Careers of Vengsarkar, Edulji
Vengsarkar, the former Indian captain and chief selector, has also served as MCA's vice-president in the past.
Edulji, who is also 69 years old like Vengsarkar, was earlier the Indian women's team skipper and a Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) member that oversaw BCCI's functioning for three years.
Their appointments are anticipated to provide invaluable guidance to MCA's cricketing operations.
Committee continuity
MCA reappoints members of Cricket Improvement Committee
Along with the appointment of Vengsarkar and Edulji, the MCA also decided to reappoint the existing members of its Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC).
The committee is chaired by former Mumbai player Raju Kulkarni and includes other former cricketers Sahil Kukreja and Preeti Dimri.
"The decision ensures continuity and builds upon the positive momentum achieved so far," added the MCA.
Achievements
Achievements of Vengsarkar and Edulji
Between 1976 and 1992, Vengsarkar played 116 Tests and 129 ODIs for India, scoring 6,868 and 3,508 runs respectively.
Known for elegant strokeplay, he hit 17 Test centuries and was pivotal to India's success overseas.
He also served as the BCCI's chairman of selectors between 2006 and 2008.
Meanwhile, Edulji is an ICC Hall of Fame inductee. She played 20 WTests and 34 WODIs for Team India.