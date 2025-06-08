Revisiting best Test knocks of Shubman Gill away from home
Shubman Gill is set to lead India in the five-match Test series in England, starting June 20.
Gill was chosen as the successor of Rohit Sharma, who retired from the format earlier this year.
Notably, the former has been under the scanner for his low scores overseas. He averages just 29.50 away from home.
Have a look at his best Test knocks overseas.
#1
50 vs Australia, Sydney, 2021
Gill showed early signs of brilliance in his maiden Test series as a batter.
He played some counter-attacking knocks while opening with Rohit in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under.
Gill finally scored a half-century in the 3rd Test in Sydney, where India managed a historic draw, chasing 407.
He slammed a magnificent 101-ball 50 (8 fours) in the first innings.
#2
91 vs Australia, Brisbane, 2021
One of Gill's best Test knocks came a few days later, at The Gabba, Brisbane.
He slammed a fine 91 off 146 balls in the second innings, as India went on to chase 329 on Day 5.
Although Rishabh Pant's unbeaten 89 helped India achieve the unthinkable, Gill laid a perfect platform for the middle order.
India claimed their first-ever Test win in Brisbane.
#3
110 vs Bangladesh, Chattogram, 2022
Gill's only other fifty-plus Test score overseas came in 2022.
He scored a match-winning ton in the second innings, as India beat Bangladesh in the Chattogram Test.
Gill scored a fine 110 off 152 balls (10 fours and 3 sixes) after the visitors claimed a massive first-innings lead. He also shared a century stand with Cheteshwar Pujara.
India later won by 188 runs.