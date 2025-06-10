Ravichandran Ashwin fined for dissent in TNPL game: Details
What's the story
Former Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has been fined 30% of his match fees for showing dissent and misusing equipment during a Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) match.
The incident took place on Sunday night when Ashwin was playing for Dindigul Dragons against Tiruppur Tamizhans in Coimbatore.
He was adjudged leg-before-wicket (LBW) off the bowling of R Sai Kishore, despite the ball appearing to have pitched outside leg stump.
Sanction details
Ashwin found guilty of 2 offenses
A hearing was held by match referee Arjun Kripal Singh after the game, during which Ashwin was found guilty of showing dissent toward umpires and misusing equipment.
He was fined 10% for the former and a further 20% for the latter offense.
The fine was accepted by Ashwin, who could not be reached for comment immediately after the incident.
On-field outburst
Umpire Kritika in the spotlight
The match, played at the Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Cricket Ground under lights, saw umpire Kritika and match referee Arjun Kripal Singh in action.
Ashwin, who was leading Dindigul Dragons, had no reviews left when he was given out LBW. He had already used both his reviews on wide-ball calls.
A video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms showing an animated Ashwin asking questions about the decision to umpire Kritika.
Match impact
Ashwin's dismissal triggers collapse for Dindigul
Ashwin was visibly upset as he walked back to the pavilion, banging his bat on his pads and throwing away his gloves in disgust.
He had scored a quick 18 off 11 balls with two fours and a six.
However, his dismissal at 39/1 in the fifth over triggered a collapse as Dindigul lost their remaining nine wickets for just 54 runs.
Chasing a target of 94 runs, Tiruppur Tamizhans won by nine wickets with 49 balls to spare.
League standings
Esakkimuthu claims 4 wickets as Tiruppur win comfortably
With this defeat, Dindigul Dragons now sit at fifth place on the TNPL points table with one win and one loss from two matches.
The ninth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League started on June 6 and will continue till July 6.
Tiruppur's bowlers were instrumental in dismantling Dindigul's lineup with disciplined spells, led by Esakkimuthu who claimed four wickets while Sai Kishore picked up two.