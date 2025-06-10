What's the story

Former Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has been fined 30% of his match fees for showing dissent and misusing equipment during a Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) match.

The incident took place on Sunday night when Ashwin was playing for Dindigul Dragons against Tiruppur Tamizhans in Coimbatore.

He was adjudged leg-before-wicket (LBW) off the bowling of R Sai Kishore, despite the ball appearing to have pitched outside leg stump.