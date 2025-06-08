Farewell for Kohli, Rohit in Australia? CA hints at send-off
What's the story
Cricket Australia (CA) is reportedly planning a special farewell for legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during India's upcoming tour of Australia.
The tour is scheduled to take place later this year, with three ODIs and as many T20Is slated for October-November.
Both players have already retired from Test cricket and are now expected to continue playing ODI format until at least the 2027 ODI World Cup.
Farewell preparations
CA CEO's statement
CA CEO Todd Greenberg recently hinted that the upcoming ODI series could be Kohli and Rohit's last appearance in Australia.
He said, "This might be the last time that we get to see Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma play in our country."
He also stressed on CA's commitment to give these cricketing icons a proper send-off, acknowledging their immense contributions to international cricket.
Upcoming matches
India to face Bangladesh ahead of Australia tour
Before the much-anticipated tour of Australia, India will face Bangladesh in August.
The Indian team is likely to play three ODIs (August 17, 20, and 23) and as many T20Is (August 26, 29, and 31).
This will be India's first ODI assignment following their Champions Trophy win.
Both Kohli and Rohit are expected to feature in the 50-over leg.
Credentials
Incredible numbers in ODI cricket
Both Kohli and Rohit are among the greatest batters in ODI history.
With 14,181 runs in 302 matches at 57.88, Kohli is the highest run-scorer in the format. He owns the most ODI tons (51).
Meanwhile, Rohit, one of the best ODI openers, owns 11,168 runs from 273 ODIs at 48.76. His tally includes 32 tons.
Notably, the list of highest ODI run-scorers against Australia features Kohli (2,451) and Rohit (2,407) in the top three.
Information
Joint second-most ODI tons against Australia
It is worth noting that Kohli (8) and Rohit (8) have the joint second-most centuries against Australia in ODI cricket. As per ESPNcricinfo, they are only behind the great Sachin Tendulkar, who owns nine such tons.