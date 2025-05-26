IPL 2025: LSG aim to spoil RCB's top-two qualification dreams
What's the story
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will go head to head in the final league game of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025
The match will be played on Tuesday at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
While RCB need a win to secure a top-two finish, LSG will hope to end their season on a high note.
Here we look at the preview and stats.
Team status
RCB's position in the IPL 2025
RCB are sitting pretty with eight wins and four losses from 13 games.
A win would seal their place in the top two of the points table.
Notably, they faced a setback in their last outing against Sunrisers Hyderabad, losing by 42 runs.
However, Josh Hazlewood's timely return would boost their morale.
Meanwhile, this game is also important for GT's chances of finishing in the top two.
They need RCB to lose in order to qualify for Qualifier 1.
LSG
LSG eliminated from playoff race
Under Rishabh Pant's leadership, LSG have had a mixed season with six wins and seven losses.
In their last match, they registered a 33-run victory against table-toppers Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.
This will be the first time RCB and LSG will face each other in this year's IPL tournament.
Despite their current position, LSG would be keen to sign off with a win and spoil RCB's chances.
Match details
Pitch report and head-to-head record
The track at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow is balanced for both batters and bowlers.
Batters will enjoy themselves here. However, pacers and spinners will also get the desired assistance.
The venue has witnessed seven games in IPL 2025, with the chasing teams winning five.
The average first-innings total hovers around 188.
The match will be live-streamed on JioHotstar (app and website) and Star Sports Network (7:30pm IST).
XIs
Here are the Probable XIs
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (captain & wicketkeeper), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Akash Maharaj Singh, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav.
Impact Player: Mitchell Marsh.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Jitesh Sharma (c & wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma.
Impact Player: Rajat Patidar.
Information
A look at the H2H record
LSG and RCB have met five times in the IPL, as per ESPNcricinfo. The Super Giants have won two matches with RCB pocketing three wins. Last season, the teams met once with LSG winning by 28 runs. LSG lost their only previous home game against RCB.
Stats
Here are the key performers
Virat Kohli has been on a roll this season, scoring 548 runs from 12 matches at 60.88.
Tim David has aced the finisher's role for RCB, scoring 187 runs at a brilliant strike rate of 185.14.
Josh Hazlewood has claimed 18 wickets at a fine economy of 8.44.
Mitchell Marsh scored a blazing 117 against the high-flying Gujarat Titans in his last outing.
Nicholas Pooran has smashed the most sixes this season (40).
