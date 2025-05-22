What's the story

Lucknow Super Giants overcame Gujarat Titans in Match 64 of the IPL 2025 season at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.

Riding on Mitchell Marsh's blazing 117 and Nicholas Pooran's unbeaten 56, the visitors posted 235/2.

In response, Gujarat saw Shahrukh Khan slam a valiant fifty. However, they failed to scale down LSG's 236-run target.

Here we present the report and stats.