LSG hand GT their 4th defeat of IPL 2025: Stats
What's the story
Lucknow Super Giants overcame Gujarat Titans in Match 64 of the IPL 2025 season at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.
Riding on Mitchell Marsh's blazing 117 and Nicholas Pooran's unbeaten 56, the visitors posted 235/2.
In response, Gujarat saw Shahrukh Khan slam a valiant fifty. However, they failed to scale down LSG's 236-run target.
Here we present the report and stats.
LSG innings
Summary of LSG's innings
LSG openers Aiden Markram and Marsh added 91 runs inside 10 overs.
After Markram departed, the dangerous Pooran came in and hit a whirlwind 56*.
Marsh made merry and reached a fine century. Rishabh Pant joined Pooran in the end and helped LSG get to 235/2 in 20 overs.
Arshad Khan and Sai Kishore were Gujarat's wicket-takers. Rashid Khan clocked 0/36 from 2 overs.
Marsh
Maiden IPL hundred and 2nd in T20s for Marsh
Marsh scored 117 runs from 64 balls. His knock was laced with 10 fours and 8 sixes (SR: 182.81).
Marsh slammed his maiden IPL hundred. He also owns 8 fifties. He has now raced to 1,225 IPL runs from 54 matches (48 innings) at 26.63.
Marsh has 4,985 T20 runs at 32-plus. He registered his 2nd T20 century in addition to slamming 31 fifties.
Record
5th 50-plus partnership between Marsh and Markram for LSG
Marsh and Markram stitched their 5th 50-plus stand in IPL 2025.
As per Cricbuzz, they are the 3rd pair to notch 5-plus fifty-plus stands for LSG in the IPL.
Most 50-plus partnerships for LSG in IPL:
6 - Quinton de Kock & KL Rahul
5 - Nicholas Pooran & Ayush Badoni
5 - Mitchell Marsh & Aiden Markram*
LSG
4th LSG batter with an IPL hundred
Marsh has become the 4th LSG batter with an IPL century.
He joined the likes of Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis and KL Rahul (twice).
140* - Quinton de Kock vs KKR, 2022
124* - Marcus Stoinis vs CSK, 2024
117 - Mitchell Marsh vs GT, 2025*
103* - KL Rahul vs MI, 2022
103* - KL Rahul vs MI, 2022
Runs
560 runs for Marsh in IPL 2025
In 12 matches this season, Marsh has bagged 560 runs at 46.66. He owns a ton and five fifties.
Marsh surpassed 50 fours this season (52) and he also owns a staggering 32 sixes.
Marsh equaled Rahul in terms of most 50-plus scores for LSG in a single campaign (6).
Pooran
Nicholas Pooran becomes first player with 100 sixes for LSG
Pooran completed 100 sixes for Lucknow Super Giants. Pooran became the first player to touch the 100-six mark for LSG in the IPL. He needed three sixes to get to the mark of 100.
Pooran ended up scoring 56* from 27 balls. He smashed four fours and 5 sixes.
Overall in the IPL, Pooran owns 167 sixes, including 102 for LSG.
Information
40 sixes and 5th fifty for Pooran in IPL 2025
Pooran owns 2,280 IPL runs at 34-plus. His strike rate is 169-plus. He smashed his 14th IPL fifty, playing his 89th match. In the ongoing season, Pooran has smoked 40 sixes and owns 511 runs (50s: 5).
Do you know?
56th fifty and 639 sixes in T20s
As per ESPNcricinfo, Pooran has raced to 9,153 T20 runs from 397 matches (371 innings) at 29.52. He owns 56 fifties and three centuries. He has 639 sixes and another 618 fours, striking at 150.56.
GUJ
How did Gujarat's innings pan out?
Gujarat openers Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill added 46 runs before the latter and Jos Buttler stitched a 39-run partnership.
LSG hit back and reduced Gujarat to 96/3 in the 10th over.
An 86-run stand between Sherfane Rutherford and Shahrukh kept the hosts in the contest before William ORourke dismissed Rutherford and Rahul Tewatia (186/5).
Shahrukh's fifty wasn't enough for the hosts.