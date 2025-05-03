Presenting IPL matches where Rashid Khan conceded 50-plus runs
What's the story
In match 51 of IPL 2025, Gujarat Titans defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 38 runs.
The victory came from a strong all-round effort, but GT's star leg-spinner, Rashid Khan, struggled.
He went wicketless and conceded 50 runs in three overs.
This marked just the fifth instance of Rashid conceding 50-plus runs in the IPL.
Here's a look at those matches.
#1
1/55 (four overs) vs Punjab Kings, Mohali, 2018
Rashid's first instance of conceding 50-plus runs in an IPL match came in 2018 against Punjab Kings playing for SRH.
He finished with figures of 1/55 from four overs, taking KL Rahul's wicket.
Despite bowling eight dot balls, Rashid was hit for seven sixes and one four.
PBKS eventually won by 15 runs, restricting SRH to 178/4. Chris Gayle starred with 104* for PBKS.
#2
0/54 (four overs) vs KKR, Eden Gardens, 2023
The second time the Afghan all-rounder conceded 50-plus runs in an IPL match was in 2023, playing for GT against KKR.
Rashid finished with figures of 0/54 (four overs), conceding three fours, four sixes, and a wide, while bowling just three dot balls.
Despite his expensive spell, Vijay Shankar's (51* off 24) and Shubman Gill's (49 off 35) powered GT to a seven-wicket victory.
#3
0/51 (four overs) vs RCB, Ahmedabad, 2024
The 45th match of 2024 IPL marked the third time Rashid conceded over 50 runs in an IPL game, this time against RCB.
According to ESPNcricinfo, defending 201, Rashid returned with figures of 0/51 (four overs), conceding four sixes and three fours (three dot balls).
RCB's Will Jacks stole the show with a sensational 100* off 41 balls, powering RCB to a nine-wicket victory.
#4
0/54 (four overs) vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2025
RCB feature again on this list, having smoked Rashid for over 50 runs twice in IPL.
In Match 14 of IPL 2025, the Afghan spinner recorded figures of 0/54 (four overs), conceding three fours and five sixes as RCB posted 169/8.
However, GT chased down the target, thanks to Jos Buttler's 73* off 39 and Sai Sudharsan's 49 off 36, sealing an eight-wicket win.
#5
0/50 (three overs) vs SRH, Ahmedabad, 2025
As mentioned, the match against SRH marked just the fifth instance of Rashid conceded 50-plus runs in an IPL game, finishing with figures of 0/50 (three overs).
He was taken to task for six sixes and one four, managing only a single dot ball.
However, stellar spells from Prasidh Krishna (4/19) and Mohammed Siraj (4/33) helped GT defend 225 by restricting SRH to 186/6.