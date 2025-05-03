Rashid's first instance of conceding 50-plus runs in an IPL match came in 2018 against Punjab Kings playing for SRH.

He finished with figures of 1/55 from four overs, taking KL Rahul's wicket.

Despite bowling eight dot balls, Rashid was hit for seven sixes and one four.

PBKS eventually won by 15 runs, restricting SRH to 178/4. Chris Gayle starred with 104* for PBKS.