May 03, 202512:36 am

What's the story

Gujarat Titans pacer Prasidh Krishna continued to be amongst the wickets in the 2025 Indian Premier League season.

Match 51 of IPL 2025 saw Prasidh claim 2/19 from his 4 overs versus Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Gujarat posted 224/6 in 20 overs before Prasidh's excellent spell restricted SRH to 186/6.

With his two wickets, Prasidh has raced to 100 scalps in T20s.