Prasidh Krishna completes 100 T20 wickets with 2/19 versus SRH
What's the story
Gujarat Titans pacer Prasidh Krishna continued to be amongst the wickets in the 2025 Indian Premier League season.
Match 51 of IPL 2025 saw Prasidh claim 2/19 from his 4 overs versus Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Gujarat posted 224/6 in 20 overs before Prasidh's excellent spell restricted SRH to 186/6.
With his two wickets, Prasidh has raced to 100 scalps in T20s.
Bowling
Massive wickets of Head and Klaasen for Prasidh
Prasidh broke a 49-run opening stand of SRH by getting Travis Head in the 5th over. Rashid Khan played a key role after completing a fine outfield catch after Head tried to smash a short ball.
His next wicket was that of Heinrich Klaasen in the 16th over. A hard length ball with no space saw Klaasen try to shuffle before being caught behind.
Numbers
Prasidh gets to 100 scalps in 20-over format
Prasidh conceded a single four and bowled 10 dot balls in his 4-over spell (ER: 4.80).
He has 19 wickets this season at 15.36. He went ahead of Josh Hazlewood of RCB (18 scalps) to reclaim the Purple Cap.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Prasidh now owns 100 scalps in T20s. Playing his 92nd match, he averages 28.77.
68 of his wickets have come in IPL.
Information
Prasidh is our Player of the Day
Prasidh is our Player of the Day after a solid show with the ball. He used the short and length balls to perfection and hardly set a foot wrong. Conceding just 1 four shows how disciplined he was. He picked two big wickets as well.