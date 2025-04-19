Jos Buttler misses out on his eighth IPL hundred: Stats
What's the story
Jos Buttler's exceptional performance led the Gujarat Titans (GT) to a seven-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 35 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
The right-handed batter scored an unbeaten 97 runs off just 54 balls as the Titans chased down 204 in the final over.
This victory marks GT's fifth win of the season. Meanwhile, Buttler missed out on his eighth IPL hundred.
Match highlights
A sensational knock from Buttler
Buttler arrived with the scorecard reading 14/1 as GT skipper Shubman Gill (7) was run out.
The former joined forces with Sai Sudharsan (36) as the two batters powered the run chase with a 60-run stand before Kuldeep Yadav broke the partnership.
Buttler found another potent partner in impact-sub Sherfane Rutherford (43) as the duo was involved in a 119-run stand that virtually knocked DC out.
The Titans eventually prevailed in the final over as Buttler remained stranded.
Stats
Buttler misses out on Kohli's record
Buttler's unbeaten 97 runs off just 54 balls was laced with 11 fours and four sixes.
He missed out on his eighth IPL hundred. He would have equaled Virat Kohli's record for the most IPL tons.
Meanwhile, in IPL 2025, the star batter has raced to 315 runs from seven games at 63 (SR: 164.06).
This was his third fifty this season.
Career
Here are his overall stats
As per ESPNcricinfo, Buttler has overall racked up 3,897 runs from 114 IPL games at an average of 39.36.
The English batter has an incredible strike-rate of 148.74. This was his 22nd fifty as he also boasts seven tons.
Against DC, he has raced to 510 runs from 14 matches at 42.50. His strike rate is 161.90 as this was his fourth 50-plus score against them (100: 1).
Information
87th T20 fifty for Buttler
Buttler smashed his 87th T20 fifty. He also owns 8 tons. Buttler has raced to 12,428 runs from 441 T20 matches (416 innings) at 35.30. He has struck at 145.57.
Match summary
DC's batting performance and Krishna's 4 wickets
Earlier in the match, the DC batters contributed heavily to set a target of 203/8.
Axar Patel (39), Ashutosh Sharma (37), Tristan Stubbs (31), and Karun Nair (31) all played crucial roles in their team's innings.
However, it was Prasidh Krishna who stole the show with his bowling performance for GT, taking four wickets and guiding his team to victory.