What's the story

Jos Buttler's exceptional performance led the Gujarat Titans (GT) to a seven-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 35 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

The right-handed batter scored an unbeaten 97 runs off just 54 balls as the Titans chased down 204 in the final over.

This victory marks GT's fifth win of the season. Meanwhile, Buttler missed out on his eighth IPL hundred.