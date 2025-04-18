What's the story

Match 36 of the 2025 Indian Premier League season will witness Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Saturday.

Both sides are coming off defeats and will be looking to clinch a much-needed win.

RR suffered a setback in their previous match against Delhi Capitals while LSG fell short against Chennai Super Kings by five wickets.

Here we decode the anticipated player battles.