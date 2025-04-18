What's the story

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season is in full swing, with the Gujarat Titans (GT) set to clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

Both teams have had a strong start to the season and currently occupy the top two spots on the points table.

Meanwhile, GT skipper Shubman Gill is among the players to watch out for in this match.

Here are his stats versus the Capitals.