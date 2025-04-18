Shubman Gill has blown hot and cold vs DC: Stats
What's the story
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season is in full swing, with the Gujarat Titans (GT) set to clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.
Both teams have had a strong start to the season and currently occupy the top two spots on the points table.
Meanwhile, GT skipper Shubman Gill is among the players to watch out for in this match.
Here are his stats versus the Capitals.
Stats
An average of 27.57 versus DC
According to ESPNcricinfo, Gill has managed 386 runs across 14 matches against the Capitals at 27.57.
The tally includes two fifties and a paltry strike rate of 127.81.
It must be noted that Gill was dismissed under 10 in his last three outings against DC.
His last fifty against them came in the 2022 season.
Face-offs
His numbers versus key DC bowlers
Gill has slammed his DC counterpart Axar Patel for 72 IPL runs at a strike rate of 141.17.
The left-arm spinner is yet to trap the GT star in IPL.
He has also hammered Kuldeep Yadav for 20 runs off 11 deliveries without being dismissed.
Though Gill is yet to tackle Mitchell Starc in IPL, the pacer has dismissed him five times across 28 innings in international cricket.
Career
Here are his overall numbers
Gill has racked up a couple of fifties this season which have taken his tally to 208 runs from six games in IPL 2025 at 41.60 (SR: 149.64).
Meanwhile, the talented batter has overall smashed 3,424 runs from 109 IPL games at 38.04.
This includes 22 fifties besides four tons. 2,007 of his runs have come across 51 games for GT at a brilliant average of 44.60.