IPL 2025: Sanju Samson retires hurt with injury against DC
What's the story
Rajasthan Royals's captain Sanju Samson was forced to retire hurt during their IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals.
The incident took place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium as the Royals attempted to chase 189. Samson was batting at a score of 31 off 19 balls at that time.
Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal had put up an opening wicket partnership of 61 runs.
Match details
How a Vipraj Nigam delivery hurt Samson
As mentioned, the Royals were chasing 189 when Samson had to leave the field.
He hurt his ribs while facing a delivery off Vipraj Nigam in the sixth over. He played another ball before leaving the field.
This incident comes as another setback for Samson, who had featured as an Impact Player in RR's first three matches of this season due to a finger injury.
The injury had kept him away from the wicket-keeping duties as well.
Interim captaincy
Riyan Parag led RR during Samson's absence
During Samson's recovery from his finger injury, Riyan Parag had taken over the captaincy reins for the Rajasthan Royals.
Under his captaincy, the team played three matches, winning just one.
This temporary captaincy ended with Samson returning to full fitness and playing IPL 2025. However, RR won just one of their next three matches.