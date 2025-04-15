What's the story

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke has hailed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni as the best wicketkeeper in the world.

The praise comes after Dhoni's brilliant show in a match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 in Lucknow.

The veteran cricketer achieved three dismissals by stumping Ayush Badoni, catching Rishabh Pant, and running out Abdul Samad.