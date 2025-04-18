What's the story

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has voiced his disappointment over SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) hopes of making it to the playoffs in IPL 2025.

This comes after their recent four-wicket loss to the Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 17.

The defeat has put SRH in the ninth position on the points table with two wins in seven games.

Meanwhile, they will again take on MI in their next encounter on 23rd April in Hyderabad.

Here's more.