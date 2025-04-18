What's the story

Kolkata Knight Riders' spinner Varun Chakravarthy has weighed in on the recent controversial no-ball incident in the IPL 2025 match between the Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The incident occurred at Wankhede when MI's Ryan Rickelton was given not out due to a technical violation by the SRH wicketkeeper, not the bowler.

The decision has led to a debate among fans and former cricketers alike. Meanwhile, MI won the match by four wickets.

Here's more.