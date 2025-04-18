IPL 2025, RR to host formidable LSG: Preview
What's the story
The 36th match of the 2025 Indian Premier League season will see Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday.
As they head into this key encounter, both teams have different objectives.
Notably, RR are coming off a super-over loss to Delhi Capitals, while LSG's winning run was halted by Chennai Super Kings in their previous match.
Here we present the match preview.
Details
Pitch report and streaming details
The track at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium is not really known for producing high-scoring games.
With the dimension of the ground being on the larger side, the bowlers could dominate the proceedings.
The venue has hosted 58 IPL matches so far, with the team batting second winning 38 times.
Fans can watch the game live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the JioHotstar app and website (7:30pm IST).
LSG's strength
Lucknow Super Giants' strong performance
Lucknow Super Giants have been one of the most formidable teams this season, having won four of their seven games.
Nicholas Pooran is the leading run-scorer and has been in excellent form. Other key batsmen include Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram.
On the bowling front, Shardul Thakur leads the pace department while Digvesh Rathi and Ravi Bishnoi have also made significant contributions with the ball.
Team analysis
Rajasthan Royals' season so far
Rajasthan Royals are currently placed eighth in the IPL standings with just two wins across seven games.
Despite their position, they have been promising on a few occasions. Their only big defeat came against RCB at home.
The key players for RR would be Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, and Jofra Archer.
The fitness of skipper Sanju Samson will be crucial as he is an integral part of the team.
H2H
Here's the head-to-head record
The two sides have clashed in only four games since LSG were one of the two newly-introduced sides in IPL 2022.
RR hold an upper edge with the head-to-head record being 4-1 in their favor.
The Super Giants' only win against the Royals came in 2023.
Last season, the Men in Pink thrashed LSG twice and that too by comfortable margins.
XIs
Here are the probable XIs
RR (Probable XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Nitish Rana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande. Impact sub: Kumar Kartikeya.
LSG (Probable XI): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi. Impact sub: Ravi Bishnoi.
Stats
Here are the key performers
Nicholas Pooran is leading the Orange Cap race with 357 runs at a strike rate of 208.77.
Mitchell Marsh trails him with 295 runs at a strike rate of 171.51.
Mystery spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi has dismissed nine batters so far this season with his economy being an impressive 7.42.
Five of Jofra Archer's seven wickets this season have come in the powerplay.
Yashasvi Jaiswal has racked up three fifties in his last four outings.
