Tilak Varma smokes second IPL fifty vs RCB: Key stats
What's the story
Young Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Tilak Varma made a stunning comeback after being retired out in his last assignment.
The left-handed batter had retired out during MI's 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Lucknow Super Giants on April 4 after an underwhelming performance.
However, he made a comeback in style, scoring a brilliant half-century against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), albeit in a losing cause.
This was his second fifty versus RCB.
Knock
Varma's pivotal role against RCB
Chasing 222 against RCB, Varma walked out when his team was reeling at 79/3 and required 143 runs from 62 balls.
Despite the pressure, he answered with a boundary on his very first ball.
He attacked Bhuvneshwar Kumar, keeping MI in the hunt for a win until the pacer sent him back in the penultimate over of their innings.
Alongside Hardik Pandya (42 off 15 balls), Varma added 89 runs in no time.
Match reflection
Varma's performance despite team defeat
Despite his stellar performance, Varma couldn't guide MI to victory against RCB.
He scored a total of 56 runs off 29 balls before being dismissed by Bhuvneshwar in the 18th over.
Notably, both Varma and Pandya were dismissed within three deliveries. RCB bounced back thereafter as MI finished at 209/9.
Earlier in the game, half-centuries from Virat Kohli (67) and Rajat Patidar (64) and a blistering finish from Jitesh Sharma (40) helped RCB finish at 221/5.
Injury impact
Varma's struggle and comeback
During the LSG match, Varma was struggling with a palm injury and was retired out due to his performance.
He managed to score just 25 runs off 23 balls before he was substituted by Mitchell Santner.
Despite the physical setback, not being able to deliver when his team needed him the most must have hurt the young player.
This made his next performance even more commendable as he stepped up in MI's next game against RCB.
Career
Second IPL fifty vs RCB
Varma made 56 off 29 balls as he smoked four fours and as many sixes.
As per ESPNcricinfo, this was his second fifty vs RCB as he has raced to 156 runs across four innings against them at 78.
Meanwhile, he now owns 151 runs across four innings in IPL 2025 at 37.75. This was his first fifty.
Overall, he has raced to 1,307 runs at 39.60 (SR: 144.73). The tally includes seven half-centuries.
Pandya
All-round show from Pandya
Albeit in a losing cause, Pandya put up an all-round show. He claimed two vital wickets to finish with 2/45 from four overs.
He then instilled life in the contest with his fiery batting. The dasher made 42 off mere 15 balls as he smoked three boundaries and four maximums.
Notably, Pandya now occupies the second spot on the Purple Cap leaderboard, having taken 10 wickets from four matches at 12 (ER: 8.57). This includes a fifer.