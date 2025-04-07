What's the story

Young Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Tilak Varma made a stunning comeback after being retired out in his last assignment.

The left-handed batter had retired out during MI's 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Lucknow Super Giants on April 4 after an underwhelming performance.

However, he made a comeback in style, scoring a brilliant half-century against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), albeit in a losing cause.

This was his second fifty versus RCB.