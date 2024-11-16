Summarize Simplifying... In short India dominated South Africa in Johannesburg, winning the T20I series 3-1.

The Indian team set new records, including their highest-ever total away from home in T20Is, and the highest stand for any wicket against South Africa.

Standout performances came from Samson and Varma, who both scored centuries, and Chakravarthy, who took the most wickets in a T20I series.

India beat South Africa in the Johannesburg T20I (Image source: X/@BCCI)

India thrash SA in Johannesburg to win T20I series 3-1

By Parth Dhall 12:30 am Nov 16, 202412:30 am

What's the story India claimed a 3-1 series win after thrashing hosts South Africa in the 4th and final T20I at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The Men in Blue racked up 283/1 in 20 overs, now their highest T20I total overseas, riding on tons from Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma. In response, the Proteas perished for 148 as Arshdeep Singh took three wickets.

Total

India's record-breaking total in T20Is

Records tumbled as India racked up 283/1, now their highest-ever total away from home in T20Is. Their previous-highest such total was 244/4 that came in 2016 against the West Indies in Lauderhill. Notably, India have also registered their second-highest total overall in T20Is. Their highest T20I total came last month against Bangladesh - a record-breaking 297/6 in Hyderabad.

Summary

Summary of SA's innings

In response to a daunting total, SA staged a horrendous start. They were down to 10/4 in the Powerplay, with Arshdeep taking three wickets. Although David Miller (36) and Tristan Stubbs (43) added 86 runs, the duo departed on back-to-back balls before the 100-run mark. Varun Chakravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi dismissed the two batters. Axar Patel took two wickets as SA perished for 148.

Information

Openers Samson, Abhishek add 73 runs

Indian openers Samson and Abhishek Sharma came out with a positive intent. They attacked the Proteas bowlers from the outset. The duo added a flurry of boundaries as India scored 73 in the Powerplay, now the second-highest total in this phase in India-SA T20Is.

Partnership

India's highest-ever stand in T20Is

The rest of India's innings was all about the Samson-Varma show. They went after the Proteas bowling attack and struck a total of 19 sixes between them. Samson slammed a 56-ball 109* (6 fours and 9 sixes), while Varma finished with a 47-ball 120* (9 fours and 10 sixes). Samson and Varma added 201* runs, India's highest partnership for any wicket in the format.

Information

Most sixes in a T20I innings

India slammed 23 sixes in Johannesburg, the most in a T20I innings between two Full-Member sides. The previous-most were 22 by India (against Bangladesh in Hyderabad in 2024) and 22 by West Indies (against SA in Centurion in 2023).

Samson

Third Indian with three-plus T20I tons

Samson has become the third Indian with more than two centuries in T20Is. He is only behind Rohit Sharma (5) and Suryakumar Yadav (4) in terms of T20I tons for India. Notably, Samson now has more hundreds than his half-centuries in the shortest format. As per ESPNcricinfo, Samson has become the first player with multiple centuries in South Africa in T20I cricket.

Varma

Fifth Indian with multiple T20I tons

Varma is the fifth Indian to have scored multiple T20I tons. He is behind Rohit (5), Suryakumar (4), Samson (3), and KL Rahul (2) in this regard. Notably, Varma is the second Indian with tons in successive T20I innings, joining Samson. Overall, Varma is the fifth player with this feat. Varma has also joined Samson in terms of scoring multiple T20I centuries in SA.

Records

More records for Varma

Varma has become the fifth Indian to have scored 120+ runs in a T20I innings. He is only behind Shubman Gill (126*), Ruturaj Gaikwad (123*), Virat Kohli (122*), and Rohit (121*) in this regard. Meanwhile, Varma is also the third Indian to have smacked 10 sixes in a T20I innings. He joins Rohit and Samson on this elite list.

Information

Highest T20I stand for any wicket against SA

The 201*-run stand between Samson and Varma is the highest for any wicket against South Africa in T20I cricket. This is also the highest stand for second wicket or below for any team in all T20Is.

Feats

A look at other notable numbers

As per Cricbuzz, Samson has become the first player to score three centuries in T20Is in a calendar year (2024). His last five innings in T20Is read 109*, 0, 0, 107, and 111. India's 283/1 is the highest-ever total in men's T20 on South African soil. This was the first time two batters scored hundreds in the same T20I innings against a Full-Member team.

Chakravarthy

Most wickets for a bowler in a T20I series

Although spinner Chakravarthy leaked some runs, he was once again among the wickets. The star spinner took two wickets for 42 runs in four overs. Overall, Chakravarthy finished with 12 wickets, the most by any bowler in a bilateral T20I series of four or fewer matches, as per Cricbuzz. He took an incredible five-wicket haul in Gqeberha, albeit in a losing cause.

Information

India's unbeaten series record in SA

With a 3-1 win, India maintain their dominance in T20Is on South African soil. The two teams have now clashed in three T20I series comprising multiple matches in the nation. India won 2-1 in 2018, and the 2023 series was drawn.