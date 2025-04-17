IPL 2025, MI hand SRH their fifth defeat: Key stats
What's the story
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 33 of IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium.
The hosts successfully chased down 163 on a wicket that was sluggish throughout the match. Suryakumar Yadav and Will Jacks played match-winning knocks for MI.
Earlier, a concerted bowling effort from MI restricted the Orange Army. They were 112/3 in 16 overs before firing at the death.
SRH innings
Dot balls mount pressure on SRH
SRH openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head struggled after they were invited to bat. Although they added 59 runs, the scoring rate kept never soared.
Constant pressure of dot balls brought the Orange Army down from 59/0 to 82/3.
Ishan Kishan and Nitish Reddy struggled while Heinrich Klaasen and Aniket Verma powered SRH to 162/5. Will Jacks took two wickets.
MI innings
How MI's chase panned out
MI too had a few hits-and-a-misses at the start of their run-chase. However, a couple of sixes from Rohit Sharma got them going.
While Pat Cummins dismissed Rohit, Ryan Rickelton couldn't continue post the powerplay.
However, Jacks and Suryakumar gave the required impetus to MI. Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma later powered MI's four-wicket win with counter-attacking strokes.
MI were home in 18.1 overs.
Milestone
100 IPL sixes for Rohit at Wankhede Stadium
Rohit, who has been in a downward spiral, showed promising signs of a comeback. He whacked a couple of powerful hits against pace-bowling.
Rohit slammed a 16-ball 26 (3 sixes) before falling to Cummins.
With his first, the former MI skipper completed 100 sixes at the Wankhede Stadium.
Rohit is now among the four batters with a century of IPL sixes at a venue.
Head
Second-fastest to 1,000 IPL runs (balls)
Earlier, SRH top order also struggled in the powerplay. Abhishek slammed a 28-ball 40, with Head scoring 28 off 29 balls.
With this, Head completed 1,000 runs in the IPL. He took 31 matches for the same.
Head took just 575 balls to reach 1,000 runs, the second-quickest by balls. As per Cricbuzz, the Aussie batter is only behind star all-rounder Andre Russell (545).
No-ball
How a no-ball saved Ryan Rickelton
Rickelton was batting on 21 off 18 balls in the run-chase of 163 when spinner Zeeshan Ansari dismissed him.
The MI opener slashed the ball that went straight into the hands of Cummins at covers.
However, the replay showed that wicket-keeper Klaasen's gloves were in front of the stumps while the ball was delivered.
This is why a no-ball was called.
Bowling
MI's bowlers star at Wankhede Stadium
Bowlers played an important role in MI's win.
Jasprit Bumrah was brilliant with his variations. He took a wicket for just 21 runs in four overs.
Jacks was the pick of their bowlers, as he took two wickets for just 14 runs in three overs.
Trent Boult also registered impressive figures worth 4-0-29-1.
Only Deepak Chahar and Hardik Pandya conceded 40-plus runs each.
Information
SRH suffer fifth defeat
As mentioned, SRH have suffered their fifth loss of the ongoing IPL season. Their only two wins have come against Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings so far. Meanwhile, MI claimed their third win of the season.