What's the story

Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 33 of IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium.

The hosts successfully chased down 163 on a wicket that was sluggish throughout the match. Suryakumar Yadav and Will Jacks played match-winning knocks for MI.

Earlier, a concerted bowling effort from MI restricted the Orange Army. They were 112/3 in 16 overs before firing at the death.