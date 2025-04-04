IPL 2025: Kane Williamson suggests changes for struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad
What's the story
Former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Kane Williamson has hinted at possible changes in the team's strategy after suffering their third consecutive defeat in IPL 2025.
The latest setback came in the form of a massive 80-run loss to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 3.
The defeat was partly due to an aggressive batting approach that has failed to deliver yet again this season, along with other factors like the opposition's preparedness and pitch conditions.
Match recap
Early wickets hinder SRH's chase against KKR
The match against KKR witnessed Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Ishan Kishan getting out within the third over, leaving SRH on the back foot in their chase.
Captain Pat Cummins hinted at possible changes in strategy for upcoming matches after this loss.
"You have to be realistic. Three games and it hasn't come off for us," said Cummins.
Strategy shift
Williamson notes teams' preparedness against SRH this season
Williamson noted that teams have come well-prepared to take on SRH this season, after their successful run last year.
He also added that the pitch conditions didn't suit SRH's aggressive style of play in this match.
"I think after the success they had last year, teams have come really prepared this season," Williamson said.
KKR's performance
Williamson praises KKR's bowling unit
Williamson praised KKR's bowling unit for their brilliant show in the match.
He hinted SRH might look to make some changes after learning similar lessons from their last three games.
"KKR was extremely clinical and brought their spinners into the game as they wanted," said Williamson.
"I suppose after three games of some similar lessons, they'll want to try and make some small adjustments."