Former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Kane Williamson has hinted at possible changes in the team's strategy after suffering their third consecutive defeat in IPL 2025.

The latest setback came in the form of a massive 80-run loss to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 3.

The defeat was partly due to an aggressive batting approach that has failed to deliver yet again this season, along with other factors like the opposition's preparedness and pitch conditions.