What's the story

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane was pleased with his team's performance after they thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 80 runs in their latest outing.

The win was a much-needed turnaround for KKR, who had suffered a batting collapse in Mumbai.

Against SRH, KKR set a daunting target of 201 runs and registered their second win of the season.