What's the story

On April 15, during Match 31 of IPL 2025, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) were bowled out for 111 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), marking their third-lowest all-out total in franchise history.

Harshit Rana starred for KKR with 3/25.

However, in a stunning twist, PBKS defended the modest total and secured a 16-run victory.

Meanwhile, we look at PBKS's lowest all-out totals.