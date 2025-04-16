Indian Premier League: Decoding the lowest all-out totals for PBKS
What's the story
On April 15, during Match 31 of IPL 2025, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) were bowled out for 111 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), marking their third-lowest all-out total in franchise history.
Harshit Rana starred for KKR with 3/25.
However, in a stunning twist, PBKS defended the modest total and secured a 16-run victory.
Meanwhile, we look at PBKS's lowest all-out totals.
#1
73 vs RPS, Pune, 2017
In Match 55 of the 2017 IPL, the Rising Pune Supergiants bowled out the Punjab Kings for their lowest-ever all-out total of just 73 runs in 15.5 overs.
Shardul Thakur led the attack with 3/19, supported by Jaydev Unadkat (2/12), Adam Zampa, and Dan Christian, who took two wickets each.
RPS chased down the target with ease, winning by nine wickets (48 balls remaining).
#2
88 vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2015
Royal Challengers Bengaluru handed the Punjab Kings their joint-second-lowest all-out total, which saw PBKS collapsing for 88 runs.
Powered by Chris Gayle's explosive 117 off 57 balls, RCB earlier posted 226/3 in their 20 overs.
According to ESPNcricinfo, PBKS's chase never took off despite Axar Patel's unbeaten 40, as Mitchell Starc (4/15) and Sreenath Aravind (4/27) dismantled them in just 13.4 overs.
#2
88 vs RCB, Indore, 2018
In Match 48 of IPL 2018, RCB bowled out PBKS for just 88 in 15.1 overs (their joint-second-lowest all-out total)
The onslaught was led by Umesh Yadav's 3/23 and four other bowlers sharing a wicket each.
Meanwhile, chasing 89, Parthiv Patel (40*) and Virat Kohli (48*) stitched an unbeaten 92-run opening stand, sealing a dominant 10-wicket win with 71 balls remaining.
#3
111 vs KKR, Mullanpur, 2025
The 2024 IPL champions, KKR, handed PBKS their third-lowest all-out total during match 31 of the 2025 season, bowling them out for 111.
As mentioned, Rana led the charge, supported by Varun Chakravarthy (2/21) and Sunil Narine (2/14).
However, PBKS dramatically turned the tables, bundling KKR out for 95 and securing a stunning 16-run win, powered by Yuzvendra Chahal's brilliant 4/28.