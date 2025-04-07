Virat Kohli slams his sixth IPL fifty vs MI: Stats
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) talisman Virat Kohli made his bat talk against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 20 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium.
He aced the anchor's role and made a brilliant 67 off 42 balls. He also went past 900 IPL runs against MI during his knock.
The game also saw him go past 13,000 T20 runs.
Powerplay performance
Kohli and Padikkal shine in powerplay
RCB were off to a poor start as dashing opener Phil Salt was dismissed for four runs.
However, Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal exhibited their batting skills in the powerplay.
Notably, the former made 36 off only 19 balls in the first six overs.
Their 91-run partnership ended with Padikkal's departure for 37 runs.
Meanwhile, Kohli completed his half-century off just 29 balls with a six over the long-on fence.
Information
Another crucial stand with Patidar
Despite losing Padikkal, Kohli and skipper Rajat Patidar kept building on RCB's momentum. They kept the scoreboard ticking with strategic boundaries. They added 48 runs as a pair before Hardik Pandya trapped Kohli in the 15th over.
Kohli vs MI
Second-most runs versus MI in IPL
Kohli's 42-ball 67 was laced with eight fours and two sixes.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli has raced to 922 runs against MI in the IPL at an average of 31.79 from 34 matches.
This was his sixth fifty against them with his best score being 92*. Only KL Rahul (950) has smoked more runs against the franchise.
Feat
13,000 T20 runs for Kohli
With his 17th run, Kohli became the first Indian to complete 13,000 runs in T20 cricket.
Kohli has now raced to 13,050 runs from 403 T20s (386 innings).
In a career spanning 17 years, the 36-year-old has smoked nine tons and as many as 99 fifties.
Meanwhile, the likes of Chris Gayle (14,562), Alex Hales (13,610), Shoaib Malik (13,557), and Kieron Pollard (13,537) are ahead of Kohli in terms of runs in the format.
IPL
Second fifty of IPL 2025
8,168 of Kohli's T20 runs have come in the IPL. He remains the only player with 8,000-plus runs in the cash-rich league.
Kohli has featured in 256 IPL matches, averaging 38.89, all playing for RCB.
The tally includes eight tons, the most in the tournament (50s: 57). Across four games in IPL 2025, he has raced to 164 runs at 54.66. This was his second fifty this season.