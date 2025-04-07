What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) talisman Virat Kohli made his bat talk against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 20 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium.

He aced the anchor's role and made a brilliant 67 off 42 balls. He also went past 900 IPL runs against MI during his knock.

The game also saw him go past 13,000 T20 runs.