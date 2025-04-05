Yashasvi Jaiswal slams his maiden fifty in IPL 2025: Stats
What's the story
Rajasthan Royals batter Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed his maiden fifty in the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League.
Jaiswal scored 67 runs from 45 balls against Punjab Kings in Match 18 on Saturday.
The match in Mullanpur saw RR openers Jaiswal and Sanju Samson add 89 runs for the opening wicket.
RR were reduced to 123/2 thereafter when Jaiswal was sent back.
Knock
A solid effort from Jaiswal
RR added 53/0 in the powerplay with Jaiswal scoring 32 from 22 balls.
His momentum dried up after the PP overs as he failed to hit boundaries and dealt in singles.
In the 11th over, Samson was dismissed before Jaiswal opened up an over later. He hit a four and six off Yuzvendra Chahal's bowling.
Marcus Stoinis was targeted next by Jaiswal.
Information
A slower ball by Ferguson ends Jaiswal's stay
Jaiswal's stay at the crease ended with Lockie Ferguson taking the southpaw's wicket. A slower ball did Jaiswal in. The batter went for a heave and missed the line of the delivery, seeing the ball slam into the stick.
Runs
3rd fifty versus Punjab Kings
Jaiswal's knock was laced with 5 sixes and three fours. He struck at 148.89.
In 57 IPL matches, he now owns 1,708 runs at 31.62. This was his 10th IPL fifty (100s: 2). He has raced to 71 sixes, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Versus PBKS, the youngster owns 288 runs from 7 matches at 41.14. This was his 3rd fifty versus Punjab (SR: 145.45).
Information
18th T20 fifty for Jaiswal
Overall in T20s, Jaiswal has amassed 3,079 runs at 31.41 from 108 matches (104 innings). His strike rate is 149.53. In addition to 3 tons, he now owns 18 fifties.
Do you know?
Jaiswal surpasses 100 runs in IPL 2025
In 4 matches this season, Jaiswal now owns 101 runs at 25.25. This was his maiden IPL fifty. His strike rate is 131.36. He is one of the 4 RR batters with 100-plus runs this season.