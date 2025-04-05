What's the story

Rajasthan Royals batter Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed his maiden fifty in the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League.

Jaiswal scored 67 runs from 45 balls against Punjab Kings in Match 18 on Saturday.

The match in Mullanpur saw RR openers Jaiswal and Sanju Samson add 89 runs for the opening wicket.

RR were reduced to 123/2 thereafter when Jaiswal was sent back.