What's the story

Heinrich Klaasen's international future hangs in the balance after he was left out of Cricket South Africa's (CSA) 18-player central contract list.

The player, who stepped back from Test cricket in January 2024, was earlier on a white-ball-only contract. He is now concentrating on his T20 league commitments.

"Discussions regarding his future are ongoing and a final decision will be made in due course," CSA said in a statement.