Heinrich Klaasen's future uncertain after exclusion from SA contract list
What's the story
Heinrich Klaasen's international future hangs in the balance after he was left out of Cricket South Africa's (CSA) 18-player central contract list.
The player, who stepped back from Test cricket in January 2024, was earlier on a white-ball-only contract. He is now concentrating on his T20 league commitments.
"Discussions regarding his future are ongoing and a final decision will be made in due course," CSA said in a statement.
Hybrid deals
Miller and van der Dussen accept hybrid contracts
David Miller, who also had a white-ball-only contract last year, and Rassie van der Dussen have accepted hybrid contracts with CSA.
These deals allow them to "participate in specific agreed-upon bilateral tours and ICC events."
Miller is contracted with a team playing in The Hundred tournament, which overlaps with South Africa's white-ball tour to Australia from August 10-24.
Contract details
New faces and retained players in CSA's contract list
The updated contract list also features Lizaad Williams (recovering from knee surgery), all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy, and 18-year-old left-arm quick Kwena Maphaka.
David Bedingham, Wiaan Mulder, and Kyle Verreynne have been retained after getting 'contract upgrades' midway through the season.
Nandre Burger has also been retained despite not playing this season due to a stress fracture injury.
Contract changes
Klaasen and others lose contracts; CSA's future plans
Apart from Klaasen, Bjorn Fortuin and Andile Phehlukwayo are the only two players who lost their contracts.
Tabraiz Shamsi, who declined his central contract last October, and Anrich Nortje, who didn't sign a deal when the last contracts were drawn up, stay off the list.
The contracted group features Test and ODI captain Temba Bavuma and T20I skipper Aiden Markram along with all of the first-choice pace attack.
Future plans
CSA's strategy for upcoming international tournaments
Enoch Nkwe, Director of National Teams and High Performance, said, "All of these players have been contracted with the importance of the next World Test Championship cycle and the 2027 Cricket World Cup on home soil in mind."
He added, "The hybrid contracts take into consideration the dynamic nature of modern-day cricket and will provide David and Rassie with the opportunity to contribute to the team during specific bilateral tours and ICC events."
Information
SA men's contract list
SA men's contract list: Temba Bavuma, David Bedingham, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams. Hybrid contracts: David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen.