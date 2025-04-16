Mayank Yadav returns to Lucknow Super Giants after injury layoff
What's the story
Pace bowler Mayank Yadav has rejoined the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) after recovering from back and toe injuries. He underwent rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence.
The 22-year-old is now gearing up for a possible appearance in LSG's next match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
It will be his first competitive game since October 2022, when he played a T20I against Bangladesh in Hyderabad.
Fitness evaluation
Yadav's return contingent on fitness assessment
Despite getting medical clearance from the BCCI, Yadav's return to competitive cricket depends on a detailed fitness assessment by LSG's head physio, Ashish Kaushik.
Ahead of LSG's clash against RR, Mayank will be evaluated before a decision is made.
The team will be cautious considering Yadav's history of five stress fractures in the last two years.
His 2023 IPL season was cut short after just four games due to a side strain.
Team dynamics
LSG's injury challenges and Thakur's leadership
The Lucknow Super Giants have dealt with quite a few injury woes ahead of the season.
Akash Deep and Avesh Khan joined the squad late, while Mohsin Khan was ruled out for the season.
Following the setbacks, Shardul Thakur was roped in as a replacement and is leading the pace attack this season.
Yadav's return could further bolster LSG's seam bowling department.
Performance
A look at LSG's bowlers this season and points summary
Shardul is the joint 2nd-highest wicket-taker this season with 11 scalps from 7 games at 24.90.
Spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi has been phenomenal, claiming 9 scalps from 7 games at 23.11.
Ravi Bishnoi is next with 8 wickets under his belt. Avesh is the only other bowler with 5-plus scalps this season.
In terms of the points table, LSG are 5th with 8 points from 7 matches (W4 L3).