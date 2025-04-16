What's the story

Pace bowler Mayank Yadav has rejoined the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) after recovering from back and toe injuries. He underwent rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence.

The 22-year-old is now gearing up for a possible appearance in LSG's next match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

It will be his first competitive game since October 2022, when he played a T20I against Bangladesh in Hyderabad.