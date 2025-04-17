Explained: How rare no-ball saved Ryan Rickelton in MI-SRH encounter
What's the story
The 2025 Indian Premier League encounter between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium saw a bizarre instance.
MI opener Ryan Rickelton was called back by the on-field umpires after he was dismissed off a Zeeshan Ansari delivery in the seventh over.
Rickelton, who had nearly walked back, was stopped by the fourth umpire owing to an uncanny rule.
No-ball
The late no-ball drama!
Rickelton was batting on 21 off 18 balls in the run-chase of 163 when spinner Zeeshan Ansari dismissed him.
The MI opener slashed the ball that went straight into the hands of Pat Cummins at covers.
However, the replay showed that wicket-keeper Heinrich Klaasen's gloves were in front of the stumps while the ball was delivered.
This is why a no-ball was called.
Rule
What does the rule state?
As per MCC's law (27.3.1), "The wicket-keeper shall remain wholly behind the wicket at the striker's end from the moment the ball comes into play until a ball delivered by the bowler- touches the bat or person of the striker, or passes the wicket at the striker's end, or the striker attempts a run."
Information
MCC's law 27.3.2
MCC's law 27.3.2 states, "In the event of the wicket-keeper contravening this Law, the striker's end umpire shall call and signal No ball as soon as applicable after the delivery of the ball."
Information
Rickelton falls to Harshal Patel
Rickelton, who had a repreive, finally departed in the eighth over. Harshal Patel dismissed the MI opener for 31 off 23 balls. He slammed 5 fours, finishing with a strike-rate of 134.78.