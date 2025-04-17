What's the story

The 2025 Indian Premier League encounter between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium saw a bizarre instance.

MI opener Ryan Rickelton was called back by the on-field umpires after he was dismissed off a Zeeshan Ansari delivery in the seventh over.

Rickelton, who had nearly walked back, was stopped by the fourth umpire owing to an uncanny rule.