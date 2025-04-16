What's the story

Yuzvendra Chahal was instrumental in handing Punjab Kings a stunning win over Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 31 of the Indian Premier League season at Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

Defending a score of 111, PBKS sealed the contest by 16 runs as KKR perished for 95.

Chahal was destructive, taking 4/28 from his 4 overs. Notably, he dismissed Ajinkya Rahane for the 4th time in IPL.