Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed Ajinkya Rahane 4 times in IPL
What's the story
Yuzvendra Chahal was instrumental in handing Punjab Kings a stunning win over Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 31 of the Indian Premier League season at Mullanpur, Chandigarh.
Defending a score of 111, PBKS sealed the contest by 16 runs as KKR perished for 95.
Chahal was destructive, taking 4/28 from his 4 overs. Notably, he dismissed Ajinkya Rahane for the 4th time in IPL.
Performance
Chahal claims 4 scalps versus KKR, including big fish Rahane
Chahal broke a 55-run partnership for the 3rd wicket between Rahane and Angriksh Raghuvanshi by getting the former.
Rahane attempted a big sweep against Chahal and the googly did not turn much. A hesitant Rahane walked back to the pavilion and replays showed he would have been not out despite umpire's decision.
Chahal then dismissed Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, and Ramandeep Singh in quick succession.
Stats
Rahane averages 11.50 against Chahal
As per ESPNcricinfo, Chahal has dismissed Rahane 4 times across 10 IPL innings.
The batter has scored 46 runs from 45 balls in this duel at an average of 11.50.
His strike rate is 102.22. Rahane has faced 14 dot balls, failing to hit Chahal for a single six.
He has hit the bowler for just three fours.