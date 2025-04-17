'Be brave': Brad Haddin's inspiring message to PBKS' batting unit
What's the story
Punjab Kings (PBKS) assistant coach Brad Haddin spoke to the media ahead of their upcoming clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), stressing the team's focus on steady improvement and gaining momentum as the tournament unfolds.
This comes on the heels of PBKS's recent victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), where they successfully defended the lowest total ever in IPL.
Here's more.
Confidence boost
Haddin highlights the impact of recent victories
Haddin spoke about how thrilling encounters and victories can do wonders for a team's confidence.
"I think it reassures everything that we're doing; the playing group starts to trust. And wins like that, as you've seen the other night, the way we got ourselves back into the game was special," he said.
He further added that these experiences have made players believe they can win from any situation.
Strengths acknowledged
Haddin praises team's dynamic batting lineup
Despite the team's recent outing, where they managed to score just 111 runs, Haddin praised their dynamic batting lineup.
"The one thing we have is a really dynamic batting line-up, and we want our players to have clear minds," he stated.
He emphasized that every player knows their role and how to turn the game in their favor.
"But when they go out there, it's about clearing your head and executing," he further added.
Mindset emphasized
Haddin urges players to be brave
Haddin urged players to clear their minds and execute their game plan when they step onto the field.
"You have to be brave to go deep in this tournament, and that's the mindset we want the players to have," he said.
This statement highlights his belief in the importance of mental strength for success in high-pressure situations like these.
Adaptability
Haddin discusses team's strategy for different conditions
As the Kings prepare to face RCB at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Haddin highlighted the importance of adapting to varying pitch conditions.
He said, "The one thing you want to do when the conditions are different is trust your game, and everyone will have different ways to get through that."
Clearly, he is all about adaptability and individual player strategies depending on match conditions.
Batters
A look at PBKS' top batters this season so far
PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer leads the scoring for the side, having scored 250 runs in six matches at 62.50.
His highest score is 97* (SR: 204.91), including three fifties.
He is currently the fourth-highest run-scorer this season.
Priyansh Arya trails Iyer with 216 runs in six matches at 36 (SR: 216). He has smashed a ton.
According to ESPNcricinfo, wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh stands third with 163 runs at 27.16 and one fifty in six games.