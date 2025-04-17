IPL 2025, RCB face PBKS at Chinnaswamy: Preview and stats
What's the story
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number 34 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season on Friday.
Despite being at home, RCB are yet to register a win at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium this season.
The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, which is usually known for its batting-friendly conditions, has witnessed bowlers dominating in the two games played here so far.
Here are the details.
Performance recap
Both teams come into this clash on back of wins
In their last match, RCB's top-order batsmen Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, and Devdutt Padikkal put on a stellar show to guide the team to a victory against the Rajasthan Royals.
On the other hand, PBKS is coming into this match on the back of a thrilling victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Former RCB player Yuzvendra Chahal was instrumental in that win, having taken four wickets against KKR.
Details
H2H record and IPL 2025 points table
As per ESPNcricinfo, the two teams have met 33 times in the IPL. RCB have claimed 16 wins with PBKS sealing 17 victories.
At the Chinnaswamy Stadium, the two sides have clashed on 12 occasions. RCB have won 7 games in addition to losing 5.
RCB are placed third in the IPL 2025 standings. They have played 6 games (W4 L2).
On the other hand, PBKS are are 4th with four wins and two defeats from six matches.
It's the NRR which is separating the two teams.
Probable XIs
A look at the probable XIs
RCB likely XI: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.
Impact Player: Suyash Sharma.
PBKS likely XI: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Impact Player: Suryansh Shedge.
Player focus
Salt and Arya are the players to watch out for
RCB's Phil Salt has slammed 208 runs in six innings this season at an average of 34.67. He owns a strike rate of 185.72.
Salt has the potential to carve open PBKS with some aggressive cricket in the first six overs.
On the other hand, PBKS opener Priyansh Arya has similar credentials. He owns 216 runs from six matches at 36.
He has struck at 216 this season. Notably, the uncapped Indian has also hit a ton.
Information
Virat Kohli's record against PBKS is fascinating
RCB talisman Virat Kohli has scored a total of 1,030 runs against PBKS at 35.51 from 32 matches. In addition to a hundred, he has 5 fifties. His strike rate is 133.76.
