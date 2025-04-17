What's the story

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number 34 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season on Friday.

Despite being at home, RCB are yet to register a win at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium this season.

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, which is usually known for its batting-friendly conditions, has witnessed bowlers dominating in the two games played here so far.

Here are the details.