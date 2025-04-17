Cook's recent show at Trent Bridge, where he bagged five wickets in a draw against Nottinghamshire, has piqued the interest of England selectors.

Though he has featured in just two rounds of Essex's Division One campaign, he has bowled 75 overs across four innings, claiming seven wickets at an average of 28.42, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Meanwhile, his domestic tally for the club now stands at 302 dismissals at an impressive average of 18.49.