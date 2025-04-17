Carlo Ancelotti likely to leave Real Madrid soon: Here's why
What's the story
Real Madrid's legendary manager Carlo Ancelotti is expected leave the club after the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona on April 26, as per Sky Sports.
Ancelotti could remain in place until the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona in Seville but is expected to depart the club after that game.
The speculation arises after his recent comments post a disappointing Champions League quarter-final defeat to Arsenal.
Ancelotti could join the Brazil national football team before the season ends.
Managerial uncertainty
Ancelotti's comments fuel speculation about his future
Ancelotti's comments after the Champions League defeat have added fuel to the speculation of his future at Real.
"Maybe the club decides to replace me and maybe it could be this year, or next year when my contract is over," he said in a presser.
"But when I am done here, I will be grateful to this club. That could be tomorrow, 10 days, one month or in one year, but if my contract ends or doesn't end, I really don't care."
Progress
Ancelotti could join Brazil before end of season
After the Copa del Rey final, Real and Barca meet in another El Clasico on May 11 in La Liga.
The report adds that the Italian is not expected to be in charge for the May 11 game in Barcelona.
Moreover, Brazil want to have Ancelotti as their new head coach and the Italian could be installed in the role before the end of the Spanish domestic campaign.
Future prospects
Brazil eye Ancelotti as potential new head coach
Reportedly, Brazil's football federation is keen on appointing Ancelotti as their new head coach.
Diego Fernandes, a prominent Brazilian businessman with connections to both Ancelotti and the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF), is said to be working on this deal.
However, there are concerns that time may run out for this appointment before Brazil's upcoming World Cup qualifiers in June.
Managerial legacy
Ancelotti's tenure and achievements at Real Madrid (2nd spell)
Ancelotti returned to Real Madrid in 2021 for his second spell at the club.
Since then, he has guided the team to 11 trophies, including two La Liga titles and two Champions League titles.
He also guided the club to two Supercopa de Espana honors in 2021-22 and 2023-24.
He also won two UEFA Super Cup titles (2022, 2024) in addition to winning the FIFA Club World Cup (2022) and FIFA Intercontinental Cup (2024).
Information
Alonso and Klopp are linked with Real Madrid job
Xabi Alonso, who is currently managing Bayer Leverkusen, is one of the likely candidates seen as the Italian's replacement. Apart from Alonso, former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is also being linked with a move.
Information
Real are placed 2nd in La Liga
Ancelotti could leave Real with them placed 2nd in La Liga. After 31 matches, Real own 20 wins, 6 draws and five defeats. They have 66 points and trail FC Barcelona by 4 points (70 points). Atletico Madrid are next with 63 points.