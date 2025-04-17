What's the story

Real Madrid's legendary manager Carlo Ancelotti is expected leave the club after the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona on April 26, as per Sky Sports.

The speculation arises after his recent comments post a disappointing Champions League quarter-final defeat to Arsenal.

Ancelotti could join the Brazil national football team before the season ends.