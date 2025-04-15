Yuzvendra Chahal sets records as PBKS defend lowest-ever IPL score
What's the story
In a stunning turn of events, Punjab Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur.
PBKS pulled off the unbelievable as they defended the lowest-ever score in IPL history. The defended 111 after bowling out KKR for 95.
Yuzvendra Chahal was the star for PBKS. The Knight Riders were cruising at 62/2 before his four-wicket haul stunned them.
Chahal, who set records, is our Player of the Day.
Setbacks
Chahal hands KKR quick blows
KKR's chase got off to a rocky start, being 7/2 (1.2 overs).
However, despite the early blows, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and captain Ajinkya Rahane stitched a partnership.
Chahal broke the partnership by dismissing Rahane LBW. He then dismissed Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, and Ramandeep Singh in quick succession.
Jansen also contributed by dismissing Harshit Rana, leading to a rapid collapse of KKR's batting line-up from 72/3 to 79/8.
PBKS evaded the Andre Russell (17) threat, the last batter to depart.
Bowling
Chahal enters record books
Chahal took four wickets for just 28 runs in four overs.
The PBKS leg-spinner recorded his eighth four-wicket haul in the IPL, the joint-most for a player with Sunil Narine (8).
Lasith Malinga follows the duo with seven such hauls.
As per Cricbuzz, this was Chahal's third four-plus wicket haul against KKR, the most for a bowler against an opponent in the IPL.
Wickets
Most IPL wickets against KKR
Chahal unlocked another massive achievement during his historic spell. He became the highest wicket-taker against KKR in the IPL.
The wrist-spinner surpassed Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who owns 32 wickets in this regard.
In 23 IPL matches, Chahal has snapped up 33 wickets at an average of 20.75 against the Knight Riders. His economy rate reads 7.96.
Notably, Chahal also has 32 wickets against PBKS in the IPL.
Career
Chahal races past 210 IPL wickets
Chahal now owns a whopping 211 wickets in the IPL. He is the only bowler to have crossed the 200-wicket mark in the tournament.
Across 166 matches, he has an average of 22.73 alongside an economy rate of 7.91.
His best match figures are worth 5/40, and he also boasts seven four-wicket hauls and one five-wicket haul.
Piyush Chawla is his closest rival in terms of wickets (192).