What's the story

In a stunning turn of events, Punjab Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur.

PBKS pulled off the unbelievable as they defended the lowest-ever score in IPL history. The defended 111 after bowling out KKR for 95.

Yuzvendra Chahal was the star for PBKS. The Knight Riders were cruising at 62/2 before his four-wicket haul stunned them.

Chahal, who set records, is our Player of the Day.