Big Three dominance could harm Test cricket: Graham Gooch

Former England captain Graham Gooch has expressed concerns over the future of Test cricket , especially with the dominance of the Big Three - India , England, and Australia. He believes that while their fierce competition is good for the sport, it shouldn't be at the expense of other nations. Speaking to PTI during India's 5th Test against England at The Oval, he said that financial support from ICC is crucial for less financially stable countries to continue playing this format.

Context Why does this story matter? Of late, the proposal of a two-tier system in Test cricket has been floating around. Earlier this year, it was reported that the ICC, along with the cricket boards of India (BCCI), Australia (CA), and England (ECB), is planning the same. The move would increase the number of series between the top three cricketing nations. As per the proposed system, two divisions of teams would take over.

Competitive balance 'You can't just play three teams' Gooch stressed that Test cricket needs to be more than just a contest between the Big Three. He warned that if sides like New Zealand, West Indies, and South Africa continue playing fewer Tests, it could lead to a lack of competition. The former England captain said, "You can't just play three teams. If other teams...play less and less Test cricket, no one will have anyone to play against."