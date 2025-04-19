Rashid Khan: Decoding his woeful performance in IPL 2025 season
Gujarat Titans' star spinner Rashid Khan is going through an unprecedented slump in form in IPL 2025.
The Afghan cricketer had a particularly tough day against Delhi Capitals at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on April 19.
Although he bowled his full quota of overs, Rashid failed to take a wicket, finishing with figures of 4-0-38-0.
Notably, IPL 2025 marked the first season in which Rashid did not complete his full quota of overs in a match.
Coach's insight
Assistant coach Aashish Kapoor addresses Rashid's performance
The Titans' assistant coach, Aashish Kapoor, spoke about Rashid's recent struggles.
He revealed that the spinner had developed some bad habits following his back surgery last year.
"Sometimes when you are in so much pain during matches, you tend to do certain things with your action so that it pains less," Kapoor said, speaking at a presser on Friday.
He added that adjustments had to be made with Rashid's front-hand position and length of bowling.
Match blunders
Rashid's costly errors against Delhi Capitals
The match against Delhi Capitals witnessed Rashid not just failing to take wickets, but also wasting both of the Titans' reviews.
The first review was for an LBW in the 10th over, but the ball was clearly outside the leg stump.
The second review came on the final ball of the 14th over, when he believed Axar Patel had edged the ball to the leg side, but it instead hit his pads.
Eventually, DC managed 203/8 in their 20 overs.
Fielding mistake
Rashid's fielding error adds to his woes
In addition to his bowling struggles, Rashid dropped a catch of Axar on the first ball of the 17th over.
The ball was driven straight into his hands, but he couldn't hold onto the low catch and spilled it.
Meanwhile, this season has been particularly tough for Rashid, as he has taken just four wickets in seven matches, conceding 253 runs at an economy rate of 9.73.
Numbers
Spinner's match performance and 2025 IPL numbers
As noted, the Afghan spinner went wicketless in the match against DC, conceding 38 runs in four overs at an economy of 9.50.
This season, Rashid has struggled to find his rhythm, claiming just four wickets in seven matches at an average of 63.25 and an economy rate of 9.73.
He has been hit for 253 runs off the 156 balls he's bowled. Meanwhile, Rashid's best figures this season remain 2/37.
Match recap
GT hand DC second loss of season
DC posted 203/8, with no batter crossing 40, but fiery cameos, including a 53-run partnership between Tristan Stubbs (31) and Axar (39), propelled the total batting first.
Prasidh Krishna shone for GT, taking 4/41 .
DC had an early bonus as skipper Shubman Gill was run out.
Sai Sudharsan (36) and Jos Buttler led the chase with a 60-run stand, and Buttler (43) partnered with Sherfane Rutherford in a match-winning 119-run partnership, securing GT's win.
Buttler managed 97* off 54.