What's the story

Gujarat Titans' star spinner Rashid Khan is going through an unprecedented slump in form in IPL 2025.

The Afghan cricketer had a particularly tough day against Delhi Capitals at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on April 19.

Although he bowled his full quota of overs, Rashid failed to take a wicket, finishing with figures of 4-0-38-0.

Notably, IPL 2025 marked the first season in which Rashid did not complete his full quota of overs in a match.

Here's more.