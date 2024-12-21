Summarize Simplifying... In short Rashid Khan has achieved a milestone of 50 ODI wickets against Zimbabwe in just 24 matches, making them the second nation he's achieved this feat against, the first being Ireland.

He's now the fifth player to claim 50-plus ODI scalps versus Zimbabwe, with an impressive average of 14.18 and an economy rate of 4.02.

With a total of 198 ODI wickets in 111 matches, Rashid is on the brink of reaching 200 ODI scalps.

Rashid bowled 8 overs and conceded 38 runs (Photo credit: X/@ACBofficials)

Rashid Khan completes 50 ODI wickets against Zimbabwe: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 07:11 pm Dec 21, 202407:11 pm

What's the story Afghanistan wrist-spinner Rashid Khan claimed three wickets in the 3rd and final ODI versus Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club, Harare, on Saturday. His three-fer alongside Allah Ghazanfar's fifer helped the Afghans bowl Zimbabwe out for 127 in 30.1 overs. In response, the Afghans sealed an eight-wicket win. Rashid was once again instrumental. Notably, he completed 50 wickets in ODI cricket against Zimbabwe.

Information

Rashid takes a three-fer

Rashid bowled 8 overs and conceded 38 runs, taking 3 scalps. He broke a 36-run stand for the 4th wicket between Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza by dismissing the latter. Shortly thereafter, Rashid got Brian Bennett. His final scalp was of Williams (60).

Numbers

Breaking down Rashid's 50 wickets versus Zimbabwe

As per ESPNcricinfo, Rashid owns 50 wickets in just 24 matches (22 innings) against Zimbabwe. He averages a neat 14.18 and his economy rate is 4.02. 28 of his wickets have come on Zimbabwe soil from 14 innings at 15.85. The rest of his 22 scalps have come in the UAE at 12.04. He owns one four-fer and a fifer versus Zimbabwe.

Do you know?

2nd nation against whom Rashid owns 50-plus scalps

Zimbabwe are now the 2nd nation against whom Rashid has bagged 50-plus scalps in ODIs. He owns 55 scalps against Ireland from 26 matches at 17.07.

Stats

Rashid is closing in on 200 ODI scalps

In 111 matches, Rashid has raced to 198 ODI wickets at 19.87. His ER is 4.20. In addition to six four-fers, he has managed five fivw-wicket hauls. 118 of his scalps have come at neutral venues. He averages 21.63 in this regard (ER: 4.23). He has 80 scalps in away matches (home of opposition) at 17.27. His ER is 4.14.

Do you know?

5th bowler with 50-plus ODI scalps versus Zimbabwe

Rashid became the 5th player to claim 50-plus ODI scalps versus Zimbabwe. Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan leads the show with 82 scalps. Mashrafe Mortaza (67), Mutthiah Muralidaran (59) and Abdur Razzak (56) are above Rashid.