Summarize Simplifying... In short Afghanistan clinched a series win against Zimbabwe in the 3rd ODI, with Ghazanfar's impressive bowling performance of five wickets for just 33 runs.

Rashid also contributed with three wickets, reaching a milestone of 50 wickets against Zimbabwe.

On the batting front, Zimbabwe's Sean Williams scored 60 runs, while Afghanistan's Sediqullah Atal and Rahmat Shah led a successful run chase. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

AFG beat ZIM in the 3rd ODI (Image Source: X/@ACBofficials)

Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe in 3rd ODI, claim series win: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 06:48 pm Dec 21, 202406:48 pm

What's the story Afghanistan humbled Zimbabwe in the 3rd and final ODI held at the Harare Sports Club, Harare, on Saturday. The visitors won the series 2-0. Zimbabwe scored only 127 runs from 30.1 overs. Allah Ghazanfar claimed a fifer whereas Rashid Khan took three scalps. Sean Williams was the lone hero with a 60-run effort. In response, Afghanistan won by 8 wickets (131/2).

Allah

Afghanistan spinner Allah Ghazanfar claims his 2nd ODI fifer

Ghazanfar bowled 10 overs and conceded just 33 runs for his five wickets. In 11 ODIs, Ghazanfar has raced to a total of 21 scalps at just 13.57. His economy rate is just 4.05. In the series versus Zimbabwe, Ghazanfar finished with nine scalps from three matches at 5.22. His economy rate was 2.96.

Information

Rashid completes 50 wickets versus Zimbabwe

Wrist-spinner Rashid picked three wickets for 38 runs from 8 overs. In 111 matches, he has raced to 198 scalps at 19.87. His economy rate is 4.20. In 24 matches versus Zimbabwe, Rashid completed 50 scalps at 14.18.

Sean

Zimbabwe's Sean Williams slams 60

Williams hit 60 runs from 61 balls versus the Afghans. His knock had six fours and three sixes. Williams' 60 takes him to 5,140 runs from 162 matches. He registered his 36th fifty (100s: 8). In 13 matches versus the Afghans, he owns 371 runs at 33.72. His tally includes one ton and 2 fifties. Williams has scored 2,750 runs at 36.18 (home matches).

Chase

Afghanistan produce a neat run chase

Sediqullah Atal scored a fine 52-run knock from 50 balls, slamming four fours and two sixes. He shared an 84-run opening stand alongside Abdul Malik (29). Atal was dismissed with Afghanistan's score being 96/2. Rahmat Shah scored an unbeaten 17 whereas Hashmatullah Shahidi bagged 20* from 22 balls to help Afghianstan complete the run-chase.