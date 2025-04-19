IPL 2025, GT vs DC: Performance of Impact Players
What's the story
In a thrilling IPL 2025 encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat Titans (GT) chased down a target of 204 runs set by Delhi Capitals (DC).
The talismanic Jos Buttler starred for the Titans though he missed out on a ton. Sherfane Rutherford also played a fine cameo.
Meanwhile, DC posted a massive total though none of their batters could touch the 40-run mark.
Here we decode the performance of 'Impact Players.'
Match summary
How did the game pan out?
A few impactful performances helped DC reach 203/8 while batting first in Ahmedabad.
KL Rahul (28) and Karun Nair (31) were among the key contributors in the initial stages.
Tristan Stubbs (31), Axar Patel (39), and Ashutosh Sharma (37) also scored 30-plus as Prasidh Krishna removed four batters.
GT's chase was powered by Buttler's 97 and Rutherford's 43*. The duo added 119 runs for the third wicket as GT prevailed in the final over.
Sai Sudharsan made 36 runs.
DC
Forgettable DC debut for Ferreira
Donovan Ferreira was DC's Impact Player.
This game marked his debut for DC as he arrived in the 18th over with the scorecard reading 173/6.
It was a short stay for the South African as he went back after scoring just one off three balls.
Ishant Sharma trapped him in the penultimate over as Ferreira mistimed a big shot.
GT
Brilliant cameo from Rutherford
Rutherford was GT's 'Impact Player' as GT were 74/2 when he arrived.
The southpaw played some brilliant shots early on to keep the required run rate under control.
He later took the backseat as Buttler found boundaries for fun.
Rutherford eventually fell to Mukesh Kumar in the penultimate over.
He made 43 off 34 balls, smashing three maximums and a four.
In IPL 2025, he has raced to 201 runs at a strike rate of 155.81 (Average: 40.20).