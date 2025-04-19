What's the story

In a thrilling IPL 2025 encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat Titans (GT) chased down a target of 204 runs set by Delhi Capitals (DC).

The talismanic Jos Buttler starred for the Titans though he missed out on a ton. Sherfane Rutherford also played a fine cameo.

Meanwhile, DC posted a massive total though none of their batters could touch the 40-run mark.

Here we decode the performance of 'Impact Players.'