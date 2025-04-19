What's the story

Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul became the latest entrant to the 200 sixes club in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

He achieved the milestone with his first maximum during Match 35 of the IPL 2025 season against Gujarat Titans.

Notably, he became the fastest Indian to complete 200 IPL sixes, having taken just 129 innings.

We decode fastest Indian batters to 200 sixes.