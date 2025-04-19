Presenting fastest Indian batters to 200 IPL sixes
What's the story
Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul became the latest entrant to the 200 sixes club in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
He achieved the milestone with his first maximum during Match 35 of the IPL 2025 season against Gujarat Titans.
Notably, he became the fastest Indian to complete 200 IPL sixes, having taken just 129 innings.
We decode fastest Indian batters to 200 sixes.
#1
KL Rahul - 129 innings
As mentioned, the DC wicketkeeper-batter became the fastest Indian batter to 200 sixes.
He took 129 innings to reach the landmark.
Only Chris Gayle (69) and Andre Russell (97) have taken fewer innings to reach the milestone.
Rahul's most prolific season in terms of sixes came in 2018, where he smoked 32 maximums.
Rahul became the 11th batter in IPL with 200-plus maximums.
#2
Sanju Samson - 159 innings
Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson ranks second on the list, reaching the milestone in just 159 innings.
He broke MS Dhoni's long-standing record for the fastest to 200 IPL sixes during the 2024 season.
Samson owns a total of 216 sixes in IPL. He has scored 4,643 runs from 175 matches at 30.95 and a strike rate of 139.18.
#3
MS Dhoni - 165 innings
As noted, veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dhoni held the record for the fastest Indian to 200 IPL sixes until Samson surpassed it. Dhoni had achieved the milestone in a total of 165 innings.
Meanwhile, Dhoni reached the landmark during the final over of the 2023 season opener against GT.
Now 43, he has amassed 260 sixes and 5,373 runs in 271 matches, averaging 39.22 (SR: 139.18).
#4
Virat Kohli - 180 innings
Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli ranks fourth, reaching 200 IPL sixes in 180 innings during the 44th match of IPL 2020 vs CSK in Dubai.
Kohli has belted a total of 282 sixes and 8,253 runs from 259 matches at an average of 38.93.
He also holds a strike rate of 132.24 and has notched up 58 half-centuries in the tournament.