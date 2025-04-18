What's the story

Team India's head coach Gautam Gambhir reportedly did not object to the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision to terminate assistant coach Abhishek Nayar's contract prematurely.

Sources close to the situation revealed the information as per Hindustan Times.

Despite their successful partnership at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), it seems things didn't go as well in the Indian dressing room, which led to Nayar's early dismissal.

