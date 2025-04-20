Indian Premier League: Decoding Gujarat Titans' highest successful run-chases
Match 35 of IPL 2025 saw the Gujarat Titans pull off a stunning chase of 204 against the Delhi Capitals at home.
The chase was powered by a magnificent 97* off 54 balls from Jos Buttler.
Notably, this now stands as the highest successful run-chase in the franchise's history.
Here's a look at the highest successful run-chases ever achieved by the Titans.
#1
204 vs Delhi Capitals, Ahmedabad, 2025
As mentioned, the Titans pulled off the highest successful run-chase in franchise history despite an early blow as skipper Shubman Gill fell early.
Key partnerships, Buttler with Sai Sudharsan (60-run partnership) and Sherfane Rutherford (119-run partnership), kept GT in the hunt.
Meanwhile, with 10 needed off the final over, Rahul Tewatia sealed the win with a four and a six off Mitchell Starc.
#2
198 vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Bengaluru, 2023
The Titans' second-highest successful run-chase came against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2023, chasing down 198.
Virat Kohli's unbeaten 101* off 61 saw RCB post 197/5 in their 20 overs.
In reply, Shubman Gill ravaged through RCB's bowling until smoking an unbeaten 104* off 52, which combined with Vijay Shankar's fifty (53), powered GT to a six-wicket win in 19.1 overs.
#3
197 vs Rajasthan Royals, Jaipur, 2024
In match 24 of IPL 2024, Gujarat pulled off their third-highest successful run-chase.
They defeated the Rajasthan Royals, chasing down 197.
RR posted 196/3 with fifties from Sanju Samson (68*) and Riyan Parag (76).
Meanwhile, Gill's 72 and a 64-run opening stand set up the chase, while late cameos and Rashid Khan's unbeaten 24 off 11 sealed the win in the final over.
#4
196 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai WS, 2022
In 2022, Gujarat Titans chased 196 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, their then-second-highest chase in franchise history.
Fifties from Abhishek Sharma (65) and Aiden Markram (56) set up 195/6 for SRH.
Despite Umran Malik's 5/25, Wriddhiman Saha's fifty (68) and unbeaten cameos from Rahul Tewatia (40*) and Rashid Khan (31*), who shared an unbeaten 59-run stand, sealed a five-wicket win.
#5
190 vs Punjab Kings, Brabourne, 2022
Gujarat Titans' chase of 190 against Punjab Kings in 2022 ranks among their top five highest in IPL.
Liam Livingstone's fifty lifted PBKS to 189/9, but Rashid Khan's 3/22 set the tone.
In reply, Gill's brilliant 96 off 59 balls, along with cameos from Hardik Pandya (27 off 18 balls) and Rahul Tewatia (13* off three balls), powered GT to a six-wicket win.